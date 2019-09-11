In pictures: Duck race in aid of Zetland Park rose garden

No details are available yet about the final total raised, but the cash the group managed to coin in will go towards the regeneration of the rose garden.
View more
Members of Zetland Park Rose Garden Regeneration Group held a successful sponsored duck race on Saturday which saw 600 of the little plastic quackers flowing along the Grange Burn at the Abbots Road bridge.
No details are available yet about the final total raised, but the cash the group managed to coin in will go towards the regeneration of the rose garden.