In pictures: Denny Air Cadets hold parade and presentation
Royal Air Force Air Cadets were given an opportunity to be rewarded for all of their hard work during a parade and presentation.
The 867 (Denny) Squadron held its annual ceremony at Denny High School on Thursday, August 29, which was attended by a 100-strong crowd. The night saw dozens of certificates handed out to youngsters following another year of hard work and dedication.
867 (Denny) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets annual parade and presentation, including inspection by Group Captain Jim Leggat OBE. Picture by Michael Gillen.