Crowds turned out to tour Bo’ness on the Fair E’en to see the impressive arches and house frontages.

Billed as some of the most impressive of any event of its kind in Europe, this year’s fabulous displays included a carousel straight out of Mary Poppins for Queen Kennedi Mann, a doll’s house for Queen of the Flower Girls Emily Mortimer and a music hall for Lady in Waiting Ellie Stewart.

Bo'ness Fair arches 2019. Pictures by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Bo'ness Fair arches 2019. Pictures by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Bo'ness Fair arches 2019. Pictures by Michael Gillen. Fairy, Milly Cawley; Guard of Honour, Josh Punton and Lady in Waiting, Olivia Punton. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Bo'ness Fair arches 2019. Pictures by Michael Gillen. Fairy, Milly Cawley; Guard of Honour, Josh Punton and Lady in Waiting, Olivia Punton. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

