In pictures: Dates-n-mates summer party in Grangemouth Town Hall

People are being asked to help a Falkirk area charity in its bid to be a National Lottery cash winner.

Recently formed dates-n-mates has reached the finals of the 25th Birthday awards – with the winners taking a £10,000 prize to fund more good work. Dates-n-mates Falkirk was set up earlier this year to run social and dating events in accessible venues for adults with learning disabilities and last week it held a summer party in Grangemouth Town Hall.

Dates-n-mates Falkirk summer party in Grangemouth Town Hall. Pictures by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Dates-n-mates Falkirk summer party in Grangemouth Town Hall. Pictures by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Dates-n-mates Falkirk summer party in Grangemouth Town Hall. Pictures by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Dates-n-mates Falkirk summer party in Grangemouth Town Hall. Pictures by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more