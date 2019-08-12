In pictures: Crowds lap up first day of Party at the Palace

The annual music festival in Linlithgow goes from strength to strength and revellers enjoyed sets from the likes of KT Tunstall, Midge Ure and the Charlatans. Here is a selection of pictures of the crowds enjoying the occasion.
Music lovers didn’t let torrential rain or a thunder and lightning storm deter them as they lapped up day one of the Party at the Palace on Saturday.
