In pictures: Charity dog show at Torwood Garden Centre

Dogs across the Falkirk district put their best paws forward at a dog show and fun day held at Torwood Garden Centre in Larbert last weekend.

The event was organised to raise funds for Lyn’s Small Animal Rehoming charity, an organisation which helps find new homes for pets across the Forth Valley, Fife and Dundee, as well as scanning lost, found and stolen pets to get them back to their rightful owners. Read more and watch a video HERE

Torwood Fun Dog Show at Torwood Garden Centre on Saturday, September 7, in aid of Lyn's Small Animal Rehoming. Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Torwood Fun Dog Show at Torwood Garden Centre on Saturday, September 7, in aid of Lyn's Small Animal Rehoming. Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Torwood Fun Dog Show at Torwood Garden Centre on Saturday, September 7, in aid of Lyn's Small Animal Rehoming. Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Torwood Fun Dog Show at Torwood Garden Centre on Saturday, September 7, in aid of Lyn's Small Animal Rehoming. Picture by Michael Gillen. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more