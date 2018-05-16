IN PICTURES: Celebrations in Denny as first phase of regeneration is completed

A community event which marked the completion of the first phase of the regeneration of Denny town centre has been hailed a success.

On Saturday crowds turned out into the new Town Square to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment in the sunshine.

The celebrations saw the new town square, which has been created at the corner of Duke Street and Stirling Street officially opened.

Jacquie McArthur, economic development officer for Falkirk Council, said: “The event was a resounding success with so many people turning out on the day to enjoy the celebrations and see the new town centre officially opened and the new Denny flag raised for the first time.

“The community designed Town Square was put through its paces and really proved to be the perfect location for local events like Saturday’s – providing seating, open space, public art and performance space. The weather was glorious so it was super to see everyone from babies to the town’s oldest resident, Mrs Smart, at 102 years old, enjoying the entertainment.”

There was a variety of entertainment including live music, a Denny’s Got Talent show, stilt walkers, face painters, birds of prey, karate and dance displays and community stalls.

The event also saw Scotland’s first ‘Digital Town’ launch its new website which offers free wifi to town centre businesses, visitors and shoppers.

More photographs from Saturday’s event can be found at www.falkirkherald.co.uk.