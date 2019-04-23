In Pictures: Carron Valley Motorcycle Club annual charity Easter run
More than 700 bikers turned up for this year’s Carron Valley MCC Easter Run for Childrens Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).
This was the eleventh annual run for the club, with members raising more than £80,000 for the charity over the last decade. Full story HERE
Carron Valley Motorcycle Club Easter egg run to Rachel House on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Pictures by Alan Murray.
Johnston Press Resell
Carron Valley Motorcycle Club Easter egg run to Rachel House on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Pictures by Alan Murray.
Johnston Press Resell
Carron Valley Motorcycle Club Easter egg run to Rachel House on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Pictures by Alan Murray.
Johnston Press Resell
Carron Valley Motorcycle Club Easter egg run to Rachel House on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Pictures by Alan Murray.
Johnston Press Resell
View more