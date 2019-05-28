In pictures: Canal Carnival at the Falkirk Wheel

Families from across Forth Valley and beyond journeyed to the Falkirk Wheel for the Canal Carnival and Flotilla.

The free event was organised to mark the re-opening of the Forth and Clyde Canal and featured more than 70 steamboats, Clyde Puffers and coastal rowboats. Entertainment on the day was provided by Camelon and District Pipe Band and other live music. Children meanwhile enjoyed a mini petting zoo and pond-dipping. Other activities included rambler-led walks, water sports, boat demonstrations and environment and heritage hubs.

Canal Carnival and Flotilla at the Falkirk Wheel on Saturday, May 25. Pictures by Alan Murray.

