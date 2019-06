The community of Camelon didn’t let grey skies get in the way of their annual Mariners’ Day celebrations on Saturday.

A parade through the streets culminated at Stirling Road playing fields for the traditional ceremony of the keys and crowning of Queen-elect Aimee Dowell, a primary six pupil at Carmuirs Primary School. Following the ceremonial part of the afternoon, crowds enjoyed a busy schedule of entertainment including Little Mix Magic.

Mariners Day 2019 in Camelon. Pictures by Alan Murray.

Mariners Day 2019 in Camelon. Pictures by Alan Murray.

Mariners Day 2019 in Camelon. Pictures by Alan Murray.

Mariners Day 2019 in Camelon. Pictures by Alan Murray.

Mariners Day 2019 in Camelon. Pictures by Alan Murray.

Mariners Day 2019 in Camelon. Pictures by Alan Murray.

Mariners Day 2019 in Camelon. Pictures by Alan Murray.

Mariners Day 2019 in Camelon. Pictures by Alan Murray.

Mariners Day 2019 in Camelon. Pictures by Alan Murray.