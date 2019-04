Bo’ness Town Hall welcomed brides, grooms and their families to the annual Bo’ness Wedding Fayre.

The event is a one stop shop for all things bridal with a host of exhibitors selling everything from wedding gowns, kilts, cakes, trinkets, favours and photography packages. Here are some of the businesses who took part in the event. Pictures by Scott Louden.

Nonie Shaw of Print it Pretty from Larbert. JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Louise Wood of Lovin From The Oven designer baking. JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Dave Lang of Just A Pose selfie mirror. JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Theresa and Mark of King Boar Catering, Grangemouth. JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

View more