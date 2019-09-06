In pictures: Bo’ness Revival and Hillclimb

This year’s event celebrated 60 years since the double Formula 1 world champion Jim Clark competed in the town. On Sunday more than 500 cars of all ages took part in the Bo’ness Classic.
Kinneil Estate was roaring to the tune of magnificent classic cars last weekend as the 2019 Bo’ness Revival and Hillclimb took place.
