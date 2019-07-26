In pictures: Big crowd enjoys Gangsta Granny show at Falkirk’s Helix Park
An outdoor production of David Walliams’ popular story Gangsta Granny proved a big success when held at the Helix Park earlier this month.
Staged by Heartbreak Productions, the show was performed under blue skies and attracted a large crowd, many of who brought their own picnics and refreshments.
Heartbreak Productions performed Gangsta Granny at Helix Park on the evening of July 23, 2019. Pictures by Jamie Forbes.
Jamie Forbes Photography
