IN PICTURES: 30,000 flock to fireworks

Falkirk’s fireworks display on Bonfire Night was once again an illuminating experience as around 30,000 people turned out for the sparkling event.

Callendar Park was bursting at the seams on Sunday with entertainment from singer-songwriter Sarah Em and veteran rockers Van Kleef before the big lift-off began at 7.30pm.

Panto stars from Falkirk Youth Theatre also joined MC Steve McKenna on stage for the countdown.

A spokesman for organisers Falkirk Community Trust said: “We are delighted that so many people turned out to enjoy another safe event at Callendar Park.

“Special thanks must go out to all those involved in the planning and delivery, in particular the emergency services and our great team of volunteers.

“We would also like to thank those who attended and the residents of the area for their patience during the road closures, these closures enabled everyone to get home safely.”

The trust is urging people to make a donation to ensure the event goes ahead in future years and there is still time give money.

l Text FIRE25 followed by your donation amount to 70070 (e.g. FIRE25 £3).