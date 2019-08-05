In pictures: 15 most expensive houses for sale in Falkirk area

Thinking of purchasing property in or around the Falkirk area?

According to property website Zoopla, these are the most expensive houses currently on the market in the Falkirk area.

1. The Grange, 17 High Station Road, Falkirk Offers over £695,000. Listed by Atrium Estate & Letting Agents.

2. Erngath Road, Bo'ness Offers over £675,000. Listed by McEwan Fraser Legal.

3. Mo Aisling, Acre Road, Muirhouses, Bo'ness Offers over £650,000. Listed by Paul Rolfe Sales & Lettings.

4. Plot 24, Walled Garden, Larbert Fixed price £625,000. Listed by Clyde Property.

