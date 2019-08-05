In pictures: 15 most expensive houses for sale in Falkirk area
Thinking of purchasing property in or around the Falkirk area?
According to property website Zoopla, these are the most expensive houses currently on the market in the Falkirk area.
1. The Grange, 17 High Station Road, Falkirk
Offers over �695,000. Listed by Atrium Estate & Letting Agents.
2. Erngath Road, Bo'ness
Offers over �675,000. Listed by McEwan Fraser Legal.
3. Mo Aisling, Acre Road, Muirhouses, Bo'ness
Offers over �650,000. Listed by Paul Rolfe Sales & Lettings.
4. Plot 24, Walled Garden, Larbert
Fixed price �625,000. Listed by Clyde Property.
