In pictures: 15 most expensive houses for sale in Falkirk area

Thinking of purchasing property in or around the Falkirk area?

According to property website Zoopla, these are the most expensive houses currently on the market in the Falkirk area.

Offers over �695,000. Listed by Atrium Estate & Letting Agents.

1. The Grange, 17 High Station Road, Falkirk

Offers over �675,000. Listed by McEwan Fraser Legal.

2. Erngath Road, Bo'ness

Offers over �650,000. Listed by Paul Rolfe Sales & Lettings.

3. Mo Aisling, Acre Road, Muirhouses, Bo'ness

Fixed price �625,000. Listed by Clyde Property.

4. Plot 24, Walled Garden, Larbert

