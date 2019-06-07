In pictures: 13 of the best walks around Falkirk

Falkirk’s fantastic path network has earned it a place on the shortlist for the UK’s Best Walking Neighbourhood, as nominated by The Ramblers.

The paths have been carefully developed over 20 years, using the remnants of Falkirk’s industrial past to forge an incredible network that has something to offer everyone; from short walks with children to hikes deep into the countryside, plus open views and hedgerows, coastal landscapes, and incredible history in town and country. No-one knows those paths better than Falkirk’s rangers, Lesley Sweeney and Fiona Wishart, so here they are sharing a few of their favourites to get you out and about.

1. A gorge walk along the River Avon is the perfect way to get away from it all. The path is rough so has a natural feel and the route follows the river and passes through Muiravonside Country Park, so you can get lunch or coffee. Buy a Photo

2. Walks don't get more atmospheric than the historic trek from Larbert to Torwood, taking in a 2000-year-old broch, 500-year-old castle and a strange, blue pool. Once the main road to Stirling, it is lined with ancient trees. Buy a Photo

3. Amazing walks along Bo'ness foreshore include Kinneil House to Blackness Castle, with amazing views and historical sites. Part of the John Muir Way, the route has good paths. In summer there are stunning wildflower meadows. Buy a Photo

4. Skinflats' circular 3.6 mile walk is a favourite, particularly in autumn when the hedgerows are bursting with life. Beautiful, open fields lead to the foreshore and one of the rarest habitats in the UK. Buy a Photo

View more