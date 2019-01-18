Hunt for Falkirk Herald’s top Chinese of 2019

We are on the lookout to find the best Chinese restaurant or takeaway of 2019.

Chow Mein or Sweet and sour? Dumplings or spring rolls?

Whether it’s a takeaway or eaten at a restaurant, there’s nothing we Brits love more than Chinese food and with literally thousands of Chinese restaurants and takeaways across the UK, everyone has their favourite. Now we want you to tell us which of our local Chinese food establishments gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly cooked food, traditional style dishes or select and exclusive dishes you only find in the place you use. Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the great service they provide.

We have drawn up a shortlist of Chinese takeaway and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chinese of the Year 2019.

The complete list and voting form can be found in the current edition of The Falkirk Herald.

Closing date for votes is February 2, 2019.