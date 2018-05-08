Hundreds enjoy a Wee Jaunt at Falkirk’s Helix Park

More than 700 people turned out to take part in the Wee Jaunt Falkirk cycle at the Helix Park on Sunday.

The seven and a half mile route around the park took riders past the Kelpies, the canal and Falkirk Stadium.

Over 700 people took part in the event, which was held in Falkirk for the second year.

And the event saw an increase in the number of participants by more than 150 compared to last year after organisers Cycling Scotland increased the capacity of the Wee Jaunt following the demand for the 2017 event.

Riders of all ages and abilities took part in two loops of the route, with some raising money for charities.

Keith Irving, Cycling Scotland chief executive, said: “The Wee Jaunt Falkirk has been a huge success for the second year in a row, it’s a fantastic way to encourage riders of all ages and abilities to get on their bikes, whether cycling for charity or pure enjoyment.”

Cyclists from across the country will also have the opportunity to take part in a ten mile Wee Jaunt in Edinburgh on September 9 as part of the Pedal for Scotland initiative, which raises funds for local charities and communities, as well as its official charity partner, the STV Children’s Appeal.

The route around the Helix Park took cyclists past the Kelpies.

Mr Irving added: “Pedal for Scotland is celebrating its 20th event this year, and I’m hopeful more money will be raised than ever before for the STV Children’s Appeal and local charities across Scotland.”