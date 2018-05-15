Honour for long-standing Polmont Rotarians

The Rotary Club of Polmont honoured three founder members at its 44th charter dinner.

The dinner was held in the Inchyra Grange Hotel where the club has met for all of its 44 years.

District 1020 Governor-elect Agnes Ritchie from the Bathgate Club was guest of honour and speaker.

The club also welcomed guests from Falkirk Rotary Club as well as family and friends.

The three Rotarians, Duncan Chisholm, Henry Hunter and Robert Mackay were presented with Paul Harris Fellowships by president Iain Morrison.

Paul Harris, a Chicago attorney, founded the Rotary Club of Chicago on February 23, 1905, so professional people could exchange ideas, form friendships and give something back to their communities.

Polmont Rotary Club has one other Paul Harris fellow in Jim Smith who was honoured by the club in 2010 for his work with the annual Santa Sleigh collection.

This year the club has disbursed over £6000 to local and national charities thanks to the generosity of local people.