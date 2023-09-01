A hidden oasis tucked away in the village of Westfield, Echobank is a sizeable late Victorian semi-detached cottage.

Proudly positioned on a large corner plot, at the junction with Strathavon Terrace, there is a gated driveway providing ample parking space for one large car.

Visitors are welcomed in via a stone-built storm porch, which gives an excellent first impression.

Echobank dates back to the late 1890s and retains many period features, with its high ceilings and cornicing in the dining room just two worthy of mention.

In the serene lounge, light streams in through the broad window overlooking the front garden and the farmer’s fields beyond.

The family/dining room offers a sociable space, forming the ideal everyday hub of the home. Feast in formality and style, or cosy up and read a book and enjoy the views.

Next door, is a large bedroom which is currently being used as a home gym that offers great flexibility.

The wonderfully spacious kitchen boasts wooden units providing plentiful storage as well as integral appliances, with a gorgeous ceramic sink adding a lovely finishing touch. Plenty of windows provide views over the garden, drawing daylight through. The large utility room/rear porch with its stable door provide an ideal entrance on rainy days.

Freshen up in the shower room, with sea blue harmonizing with the added contemporary edge of Metro ribbon tiles, nicely framing heritage style fixtures and fittings. In the morning, enjoy the powerful rainfall shower before starting your day.

Returning to the half landing, ascend to the upper floor. Currently accommodating two king-size bedrooms as well as a study area. The bedrooms to the front offer a far-reaching vista over the local countryside.

Outside the generous walled garden boasts its own garden room – ideal for relaxing, no matter what the weather throws at us.

The mature plot is filled with a wide variety of plants/fruit trees and offers the perfect place to relax and soak up the sun it enjoys too.

Echobank Cottage is being marketed by Paul Rolfe for offers over £275,000. To find out more, call 01506 828282.

Loving the burgundy in the lounge, which also boasts a beautiful fireplace and stunning picture windows to enjoy the view.

The cornicing, high ceilings and fireplace in the dining room show some of the period charms this cottage has to offer.

Current owners have used a beautiful colour palette in their home, with a calming green adding more warmth to this fabulous kitchen.

The large downstairs bedroom is currently being used as a home gym but it offers great flexibility.