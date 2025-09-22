The 9 towns, villages and city districts where Britain's oldest ever people were born

They are the places where the oldest ever living Britons, past or present, were born and in some cases spent their whole lives.

The oldest ever Briton is the world’s oldest living person, Ethel Caterham, who on August 21 this year celebrated her 116th birthday.

She was born in the Hampshire village of Shipton Bellinger, was raised in Tidworth, Wiltshire, and today lives at a care home in Lightwater, Surrey.

Only two other Britons have reached the age of 115, according to the oldestinbritain.org website, while Ethel is one of only nine Britons to have lived to 114 or older.

Ethel, who was the second youngest of eight children, has some way to go to become the world’s oldest ever person.

That honour belongs to Jeanne Louise Calment, who died in 1997, aged 122 years and 164 days.

The life expectancy for women in the UK is 82.8 years, according to the Office for National Statistics, compared with 78.8 years for men.

The 17 oldest ever Britons are, or were, all women, with Harry Allingham, who died on July 18, 2009, aged 113 years and 42 days, being the oldest ever male Briton.

Below are the birthplaces of the nine oldest Britons to have ever lived, listed in reverse order.

Bury Amy Isabel Hulmes was the 9th oldest ever Briton, according to oldestinbritain.org. She was born in Bury on October 5, 1887, and died in Bury on October 27, 2001, aged 114 years and 22 days.

Hunslet Florence (Florrie) Emily Baldwin was the 8th oldest ever Briton, according to oldestinbritain.org. She was born in Hunslet, Leeds, on March 31, 1896, and died in Leeds on May 8, 2010, aged 114 years and 38 days.

Loughton Lucy Jane Askew was the 7th oldest ever Briton, according to oldestinbritain.org. She was born in Loughton, Essex, on September 8, 1883, and died in Loughton, Essex, on December 9, 1997, aged 114 years and 92 days