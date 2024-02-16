Wester Pirleyhill Farm: Four bed-farmhouse near Falkirk in need of renovation for sale with five acres of land

Wester Pirleyhill Farm is on the edge of Shieldhill and comes with the proviso that it is “in need of modernisation” but has the bargain price ticket of £325,000.

It sits in a private position with panoramic views towards Falkirk, Grangemouth and Forth Valley.

On the market with DM Hall, Jennifer Campbell of the chartered surveyor’s rural department who is overseeing the sale process, said: “Wester Pirleyhill Farm offers a unique opportunity to acquire a rural property with great potential, which operated as a traditional farm for many years.

“The property comprises a two-storey four-bedroom farmhouse in need of complete modernisation, extensive traditional farm outbuildings of mixed repair and grazing land extending to approximately five acres.

“Scarcity of land and the drive for sustainable food production will likely entice many to this sale, hoping to revive what was once a bustling market place for locals purchasing, eggs, potatoes and fruit.

“The availability of land on the site also opens up opportunities for renewables, equestrian or smallholding use subject to obtaining any required consents. Whilst the development potential cannot be ignored, this is also a fantastic opportunity for a rural enterprise.

“Our client is seeking offers over £325,000 for the heritable interest and all viewing enquiries should be directed to the rural team either by email at [email protected] or on 01786 833 800.”

