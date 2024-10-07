Lomond, 1 Old Bellsdyke Road, LarbertLomond, 1 Old Bellsdyke Road, Larbert
Unique three-bedroom luxury penthouse for sale in Larbert

By Fiona Dobie
Published 7th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
This unique three-bedroom luxury duplex penthouse offers both a lifestyle and a home.

The stunning corner apartment in a new development on Larbert’s Old Bellsdyke Road is a masterpiece of contemporary design offering a taste of modern elegance.

The apartment, which is over two floors, benefits from the convenience of a lift to the apartment.

On the first floor of the property you’ll find the three light and airy double bedrooms. The master bedroom features fitted wardrobes, sliding doors to a walk out glass balcony and an ensuite. The second bedroom also has fitted wardrobes and an ensuite, while the third bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a wc completes the lower accommodation.

Up the solid oak staircase you’ll discover the stunning open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area. The space boasts floor to ceiling windows and 360 panoramic views. From the lounge area, you can walk out onto the south facing terrace – ideal for hosting friends and family.

The room has ample space for a large dining table and chairs, and the modern kitchen features integrated appliances and a breakfast island with space for bar stools.

Completing the upper accommodation is a utility room and a shower room.

The appartment comes with two allocated parking spaces, including one with an electrical charging point.

The property is currently on the market with Atrium Estate Agents, for offers over £425,000. For more information click here.

