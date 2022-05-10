Two bedroom apartment in landmark Bo'ness building overlooking the Firth of Forth

For sale at offers over £140,000, the top floor flat at 1-3 Seaview Place lives up to its address with stunning views from this local landmark, which was designed by renowned Bo’ness-born architect Matt Steele.
Seaview is a magnificent early 20th century building built in the Art Deco style, and is category C listed.
Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “This is an impeccably presented two bedroom luxury flat, occupying a preferred top floor position, and has recently been professionally refurbished throughout to an exacting standard and comes to the market in truly immaculate condition.
"This property will be appealing to a broad range of buyers and prompt inspection is advised.
“Seaview Place is situated in the heart of Bo’ness town centre and offers a highly convenient position with easy access to range of amenities, shops and cafes.
“In terms of the accommodation, the layout consists of an entrance hallway, a large open plan kitchen/living area, main bedroom with en-suite shower room, a second double bedroom and a luxurious bathroom.
“Notable highlights from the accommodation on offer include grey carpet floor coverings, neutrally decorated rooms, a high quality kitchen with integrated appliances and an en-suite with walk-in rainfall shower.
“It also features a stunning bathroom with large wall mirror and chrome towel radiator, newly installed gas combi boiler and central heating system, and new UPVC double glazing.
“Externally, the property benefits from a shared communal garden and private outbuilding which makes for an ideal storage space.
"There is plentiful on-street and car park parking directly outside the property.
“All in all, this property represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a spacious two bedroom flat, with a ‘brand new’ interior, and piece of Bo’ness heritage.”
To view this property, call 01506 828282.