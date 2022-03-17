Three bedroom semi-detached Bo'ness home on the market

The living room at Mount Stuart.

Currently on the market at offers over £275,000, Mount Stuart, 2 Dundas Street, Bo’ness, features a large walled back garden outside and bright, airy and spacious accommodation inside.

It also benefits from lovely period features, high ceilings, a detached single garage, a workshop, a private driveway and stunning views over the River Forth.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “Steeped in history, Mount Stuart is a beautiful late Victorian semi-detached villa, dating back to the 1900s. High ceilings instantly elevate this period home, as do the various period features on display throughout, with particular mention being given to the stunning stain glass window on the first-floor landing.

Mount Stuart, 2 Dundas Street, Bo’ness.

"Turning left upon entry to the lower level, seek sanctuary in the serene lounge, a formal space where light streams in through the large sash bay window overlooking the front garden.

"Continuing through, step into the family room or dining room, the oldest part of the house. A sociable everyday room, it forms the ideal everyday hub of the home.

"Freshen up in the bathroom, with blue wood panelling harmonizing with the contemporary edge of Metro ribbon tiles which nicely frame heritage style taps.

"The wonderfully spacious kitchen offers wooden units providing plentiful storage space as well as room for freestanding appliances. A range cooker, set underneath a solid wood lintel, is ideal for cooking a Sunday roast, with plenty of space for all the family around the kitchen table for more informal dining.

One of the bedrooms.

"Returning to the grand half landing wooden staircase ascend to the upper floor. Currently accommodating two relaxing and soothing king-size bedrooms as well as a further single bedroom nearby, there is a convenient en-suite complete with shower, WC, and wash basin.

"Mount Stuart represents an oasis of calm in the busy bustle of Bo’ness. It’s generous walled south facing garden, with outbuildings, will strike up instant appeal with buyers.”

To view this property, call 01506 828282.