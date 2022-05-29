This uniquely extended 5-bedroom semi-detached villa sits on a large corner plot with double garage and secluded garden

The flexible accommodation is arranged on two levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, lounge, modern kitchen with integrated appliances, extended family/dining room with bi-fold doors to the rear garden, WC, utility room, storage area, and a large fifth bedroom which could also be used as another public room.

The first floor offers four excellent sized double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom, while the upper landing also gives access to a floored loft.

Externally, the property benefits from being on a corner plot with an extensive mono block driveway to the front leading to a recently built double garage with heating, lighting and power, while the landscaped south west facing rear garden has a feature decked area and shed.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £240,000, more details can be found HERE.

