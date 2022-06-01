This beautiful 3-bedroom Arts and Crafts inspired period house has immense character and offers huge potential for development

The property occupies a prime corner plot with front and rear formal gardens in addition to an adjoining walled private garden with separate entrance gates for vehicle access, which offers significant development potential as a separate building plot.

The house displays a wealth of intact period features including fine cornice work, original stained leaded windows, panelled doors, fire surrounds and hardwood flooring, and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, classic t-shaped reception hallway, sitting room, lounge, formal dining room, kitchen, two generously sized double bedrooms, family bathroom, and separate WC.

The upper floor features another double sized bedroom with fitted robes, useful box/store room, and a floored attic area providing further storage and potential for development.

Externally, a block-paved front driveway provides off-road parking and access to an attached garage, while the well-established gardens afford considerable privacy encompassing lawns, stocked shrub borders, substantial timber outbuilding, patio, and greenhouse.

On the market with Clyde Property for offers over £440,000, more details can be found HERE.

