These are 10 of the most popular and adorable terrier breeds of dog

Terriers are small but mighty, and full of personality. They come in all shapes and sizes (though they’re often small) – from the jolly wee West Highland White Terrier to the strong but soft-hearted Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
Originally bred to hunt “vermin” – hence their feisty nature – terriers quickly found a place on our laps and in our hearts. They are loyal and affectionate dogs with heaps of character.
These are 10 of the most popular breeds of terrier in 2021 so far, according to The Kennel Club.
