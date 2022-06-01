The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: tips to host a royal garden party

Some simple tips will ensure your garden party is fit for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration (photo: Adobe)

Host a memorable garden party to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with these top tips

Invites sent; food ordered and fingers crossed that the great British weather doesn't let us down.

Millions of Brits are expected to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over the extended bank holiday weekend.

And as we prepare to gather for food, fun and friendship, all that remains is to spruce up our outdoor spaces.

For anyone in need of some last-minute help, VonHaus has shared its top tips for hosting the ultimate royal themed garden party:

Decorate in style

To host any good garden party, you need to master the decor.

For a patriotic party celebrating all things British, one style tip is to have your colour code match that of the Great Britain flag - red, white and blue.

Wrap bunting around your fences and trees for a simple yet charming touch to your garden space.

Replicate this with some outdoor string lights so the party can continue right into the evening.

For your garden buffet, lay a white tablecloth over your table and decorate with patriotic pieces, including party hats and crowns for everyone to wear.

Create your favourite charcuterie board with a twist, including British favourites amongst the more traditional items.

Snacks such as miniature meat pies, an assortment of British cheeses with crackers, and luxury ham alongside a consortium of fruits and jams are perfect ideas.

Place toothpick British flags into your bakes and cakes and lastly, provide red, white and blue paper cups, plates and napkins to tie in the British theme.

Be practical

Hosting a party can be stressful, which means it’s important to ensure you have the right equipment and appliances to keep your guests entertained and happy.

One of the most important pieces of any outdoor gathering is the barbecue.

Make sure you have cleaned and checked over your cooking apparatus and any other appliances you’ll use prior to using - especially as they will be used frequently throughout the day when topping up your outdoor buffet.

It’s always handy to have a cool box to hand, full of extra food for the barbecue or to quench the thirst of your guests.

Station a few of these around the garden and keep them topped up throughout the day.

If the sun is getting a bit too much for the little ones, install a parasol in a corner of your garden space to keep the heat off whilst revelling in the party atmosphere.

With typical British weather, the cold evenings can come far too quickly once the sun has set.

Prep your green space with an outdoor firepit and heaters so that you and your guests can stay warm for longer.

Finishing touches

For the final touches to your party, if possible, set up a television to keep up with the ongoing news of those celebrating the Jubilee.

Make sure you have a good playlist for the afternoon and evening, and don’t forget to entertain little guests too.

Party games for children such as cake decorating, bowling with skittles or even apple bobbing can keep them happy.