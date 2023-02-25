Offering a generous plot, impressive views of Cockleroi and private wraparound gardens, Westerside is a truly exceptional property.

Arguably one of Linlithgow’s finest, it is located in the much sought-after cul-de-sac of Highfield Crescent.

But there’s no time to hang around if you are interested as offers over £550,000 need to be submitted to Paul Rolfe, via your solicitor, by no later than noon on Tuesday, February 28.

Westerside is accessible via two entrances, enabling you to park up on either driveway or in the wide double garage.

The property’s kerb appeal is in little doubt, with its imposing red brick facade but it has much to offer inside too, with visitors welcomed in, via the covered entrance, into a hallway with a wooden panelled staircase.

A dual aspect living room offers plenty of space for entertaining family and friends. Light steams in from the bay window, providing wonderful views towards Cockleroi.

The dining room and kitchen is definitely the heart of this home. The extension also provides for a large utility room and shower wet room, which could easily be developed into additional reception/living space.

Upstairs, there are four generous bedrooms all accessed from a bright and airy landing. A bathroom and separate WC completes the accommodation.

At Westerside, much of the garden is concealed from all sides, enjoying total privacy.

Mature trees to the rear mark one side of the boundary, with approximately 0.3 acres of pretty gardens to discover, along with a pergola and large wooden shed, ideal for those green fingered days tending to the veg garden, but also a wonderful entertaining space.

From the tree-lined and hedge lined boundaries, nature is in abundance, with a flurry of different plants, trees, and shrubs. Soak up the sunshine on the patio under the pergola and watch as the children play on the undulating green lawn around the Paperbark Birch tree.

There is plenty of space here...and lots of potential. The grounds are simply evocative of every adult and child's dream secret garden.

For more information, call 01506 828282.

The living room is flooded with natural light thanks to its dual aspect.

Perfect proportions in this bedroom gives you the chance to house a luxurious bed, as well as furniture to store away your clothes.

The dining room and kitchen forms the hub of home, with he extension also providing for a large utility room and shower wet room.

Utility room ensures all the work horses in your home are out of sight of visitors.