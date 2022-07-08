Stunning extended 5-bedroom farmhouse with equestrian arena and surrounded by open countryside views

Every detail of the interior has been well thought out, with the ground floor comprising a bright and spacious lounge with bar, sitting area, and patio doors out to a decked area, amazing high spec kitchen with centre island, dining room, family room with log burner and doors to the deck, double bedroom, single bedroom (currently being used as a dressing room), fabulous modern shower room, utility room, and a handy WC.

The upper floor features a beautiful master bedroom with en-suite shower room and access to a flat roof area with magnificent views, further two double bedrooms, shower room, and a family bathroom with bath and separate shower cubicle.

Externally, the house is surrounded by garden with a mono block area to the front, and an all-weather equestrian arena to the rear. To the side there is space to erect two stables plus feed house if required and there is also an option to rent a four acre field located to the front of the property.

On the market with Falkirk Homes for offers over £549,995, more details can be found HERE.

