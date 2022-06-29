Stunning and immaculately presented 4-bedroom detached house with superb extension

The generous and well-proportioned accommodation is formed over three levels and on the ground floor comprises welcoming reception hall with WC off, bright bay windowed living room, and a wonderful modern fitted dining/kitchen open plan to a bright and airy family room to create an amazing living space.

The first floor consists of a good sized double bedroom with attractive en-suite, further two generously proportioned bedrooms, and a three-piece family bathroom, while the upper level features the master bedroom, also with an en-suite shower room.

Externally, a substantial mono-blocked driveway to the side provides ample off-street parking and leads to a single garage, while the private landscaped rear gardens are fully enclosed and are mainly laid to lawn with a slabbed sun terrace.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £270,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Mellock Crescent, Maddiston Hallway. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Mellock Crescent, Maddiston Ground floor WC. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Mellock Crescent, Maddiston Living room. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Mellock Crescent, Maddiston Living room. Photo: n/a Photo Sales