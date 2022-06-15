Front of property.

Stunning 3-bedroom detached bungalow in beautiful condition includes separate workshop with games room and shower

This wonderful family home is presented in walk-in condition and sits in a prime location on a sought after street in Larbert.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 3:14 pm

Set back from the road behind a small wall, the bright accommodation is flexible and comprises porch, reception hallway, formal lounge with bay window (could also be used as a bedroom), living/dining area, stylish modern kitchen with integrated appliances, rear porch, two sizeable double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

An Italian half turn, modular staircase in the living area offers access to the floored loft which is currently being used as bedroom space.

Externally, a chipped driveway to the front provides off-road parking for several cars, while the extensive, fully enclosed rear garden includes a manicured lawn, paved patio area, and a large wooden shed with barbecue area.

A superb extra benefit of this house is the large outbuilding to the rear which provides workshop space with storage, flowing to a self-contained unit including shower room and generously proportioned family room with games mezzanine.

On the market with Pacitti Jones for offers over £275,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Torwood Avenue, Larbert

Hallway.

2. Torwood Avenue, Larbert

Lounge / bedroom.

3. Torwood Avenue, Larbert

Lounge / bedroom.

4. Torwood Avenue, Larbert

Living and dining area with stairs to floored loft.

Larbert
