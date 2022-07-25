Stockeld Park announces expert play panel

Four children have been specially chosen to join an expert play panel

The four play experts have been invited to take a test run of the new £3.5 million Playhive at Stockeld Park, and supply feedback on the play experience.

The children will also cut the ribbon at the official opening ceremony and be able to treat their class to a free visit to the one-of-a-kind play area.

The Play Panel will consist of four roles to correlate with the play zones: Chief Jungle Officer (jungle zone), Head of Space (space zone), Sea Expert (underwater zone) and Air Captain (flying zone).

Each has been designed with fun, play, creativity and imagination in mind and the result is something completely unique.

The applicants were tasked to submit a video explaining their dream play area and which role they feel best qualified for. The final panellists include Harry Salm, five, from Huddersfield as the Air Captain, Beau Jackson, six, of Spofforth, Head of Space, Sofia Azam, nine, from Marton, Middlesborough as Sea Expert and Harrogate based Mari Silverwood, five, as Chief Jungle Officer.

Beau was selected after his mum helped him submit a video of a secret agent playground that he created in his own back garden. After reviewing the space zone at the Playhive, he said: “I love the Playhive! I’m so excited to have been chosen as the Head of Space – the life-sized astronaut and the alien slide were my favourite parts. I can’t wait to bring my classmates.”

Stockeld Park owner and Playhive founder Peter Grant said: “My wife Susie and I are delighted to be launching the Playhive as an exciting, all-weather addition to Stockeld Park. This project means a lot to us.