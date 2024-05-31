Sizzling new BBQ range from Simon Howie lands in Asda stores

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

• Brand New for 2024 Smoky Jalapeño Pork Jumbo Dogs & Spicy Nduja Style Pork Jumbo Dogs • Award-Winning Black Label Aberdeen Angus Gastro Burgers• A total of 10 Simon Howie BBQ best-sellers now available from Asda

Perthshire based butcher Simon Howie is ensuring Asda customers have everything they need for a delicious BBQ this summer, with the roll out of its best-selling BBQ range across the retailer’s Scottish stores.

In addition to the Simon Howie Steak Burger that is stocked in Asda all year round, the family-run business is offering customers more choice and great flavour options this BBQ season with the addition of: Award-winning Black Label Aberdeen Angus Gastro Burgers, Spicy Nduja Style Pork Jumbo Dogs, Steak and Chorizo Style Burgers, Bourbon Steak Burgers, Pork & Chorizo Style Jumbo Dogs, Pork Jumbo Dogs, Bourbon Jumbo Dogs, and Devil Dogs.

Steven Lynn, Commercial Director at Simon Howie said:

Adrian Okolski, General Store Manager, Asda Perth(L), Steven Lynn, Commercial Director, Simon Howie

“Having only recently launched three of our new products into stores, we’re delighted that Asda continues to support the Simon Howie brand in Scotland with the inclusion of our BBQ range into stores in time for the summer season.

“We’re seeing a trend in customers seeking out BBQ products with big flavours, and we have answered this call with our new flavours, including our Spicy Nduja Style Pork Jumbo Dogs and, our Smoky Jalapeño Pork Jumbo Dogs.

“We know our Jumbo Dogs are a must-have for many each Summer and so we work hard to add popular flavours to the line-up to make sure there is something for everyone within the range.

“Our Gastro Burger won the Meat Product of the Year award at the Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards last year, so we’re certain this will also be a big hit with Asda customers.”

Ashley Connolly, Asda’s Buying Manager for Scotland, added:

“The new BBQ lines from Simon Howie are a very welcomed addition to the products already listed by the supplier and just in time as temperatures start to rise and the lighter nights have kicked in to get the BBQ season fired up

“The introduction of these products will give customers plenty more choice with exciting new and bold flavours added to the mix, we’re very excited to continue working with Simon Howie and to bring their innovative product ranges to our customers.”