Sandy's Garden ... RHS AGM

The headline of this column does not, however, refer to the Annual General Meeting of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). Rather, it refers to the RHS Award of Garden Merit (AGM) which is intended to help gardeners choose the best plants for their gardens – and there are a well-nigh unbelievable 229,000 results to Googling ‘RHS AGM.’ “You may well have seen the AGM logo,” the first of these hundreds of thousands begins. “A cup symbol on a plant’s label shows that it has earned the AGM – it's our seal of approval that the plant performs reliably in the garden.” So, what is the AGM? The RHS’s answer is to ask the enquirer another question. “With more than 75,000 plants available in RHS Plant Finder alone, how can you tell which plants are best for all-round garden value?” And then comes the answer: “The AGM is intended to help gardeners make that choice, and is only awarded to plants that are: excellent for ordinary use in appropriate conditions; available” … I like that one! … “good constitution; essentially stable in form and colour; and reasonably resistant to pests and diseases.” Fair enough, even if I almost certainly can’t complain if my local garden centre doesn’t have available a variety which I have read has earned the AGM. And this is very possible, given that plants of all kinds can be considered for the AGM, including fruit and vegetables; that the list currently includes more than 7,500 plants; and that new awards are made each year to keep the award lists as up to date as possible.