Sandy's Garden ... Funeral Flowers

I was saddened to read – “DUNCAN George (South Queensferry/Dalmeny). Died suddenly, on February 3, 2022, aged 94, in Western General Hospital, Edinburgh. Former gardener at Dalmeny Estate, Craigflower School and Donibristle House, George, loving husband of the late Elizabeth Duncan (Walker), proud dad and grandad. Will be missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him as a friend and mentor”.

During the many years of my active association with Polmont Horticultural Society I looked forward to meeting George before, and at, the Society’s Annual Show. It was always a pleasure to chat with an exhibitor … and regular prize-winner … who was, at one and the same time, a gentleman and a gentle man.

His glorious gladioli and beautiful cut flowers lit up the benches at the Polmont show for many years; and his passing will cause his fellow-exhibitors at many local shows to pause and recall the privilege and pleasure of having known him.

Falkirk Herald gardening guru Sandy Simpson

And it was during this time of recollection that it occurred to me that I did not know why flowers and funerals are so closely connected and, indeed, why flowers are so closely associated with death.

Apparently, flowers have been an expression of sympathy and respect for many centuries … millennia might be a more appropriate word … for the death of a family member, friend or acquaintance but also for strangers.

Although flowers nowadays are used at funerals to symbolise our grief at the passing of the deceased and as a sign of our respect for their achievements as well as an expression of our love or sympathy for their family and friends, funeral flowers had a more practical use in times gone by.

It is a sad truth that, before undertakers developed the materials and expertise to delay the onset of the body’s physical decay, attending a funeral was seldom an olfactory pleasure; and highly-scented flowers were used to disguise this fact. Mark you, nosegays … bunches of flowers held by wealthier members of society … were often carried to overcome the smell of the living in less-hygienic times than our own!

The floral trade has long promoted particular floral species as particularly appropriate for funerals. Interflora’s Australian website identifies lilies as the most popular flower at funeral services because of their representation of the innocence that has been restored in the soul of the deceased. Innocence restored?

Might it not still be the case that, “When it comes to fragrance, lilies have few rivals. Their exquisite and lovely perfume combined with the dazzling beauty of their flowers … lift your spirit when passing by.” (Gardenia.net) And, while roses are a common addition to sympathy and funeral flowers for their association with purity, love and grief, the American Rose Society says of the variety ‘Memorial Day’ that, “one bloom perfumes almost an entire room."