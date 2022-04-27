Property of the week: Three bedroom detached Linlithgow home

Currently on the market at offers over £330,000, 26 Manse Road features a large garden area, built-in wardrobes in two of the bedrooms and a good amount of storage space throughout. Also complete with a single garage, this chalet style detached house was built in 1964.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “This immediately appealing three bedroomed detached house is situated in one of Linlithgow’s most sought after leafy pockets, with the generous garden and potential to extend, further adding to the property overall appeal.

“Manse Road is a highly sought after locale where properties very seldom change hands, prompt inspection is advised to appreciate the serenity and convenience of the location.

26 Manse Road, Linlithgow.

“The property is a positioned just north of Linlithgow town centre, over the canal, and offers easy access to transport links, shops, bars, cafes and other amenities. Furthermore, this conveniently located family home is within catchment for Low Port Primary School, with secondary provision at Linlithgow Academy.

“The accommodation is positioned over two levels with the ground floor layout consisting of a spacious hallway, kitchen with integrated appliances, open plan L-shaped living room/diner, and a double bedroom.

“To the first floor, the property comfortably hosts two large bedrooms with built-in wardrobe space and a shower room.”

Stepping outside, the spokesperson added: “Externally, our clients have been particularly attentive, with the fully enclosed rear garden offering an all-encompassing outdoor living space with easy access afforded to the single garage and driveway. Overall, the rear garden space is bordered by established hedging and is notably sunny. To the front of the property, there is a well-maintained garden largely laid to lawn.

The modern fitted kitchen.

“All in all, a very desirable, comfortable family home brimming with potential, that requires first hand inspection to appreciate the serenity of its location.”

To view this property, call 01506 828282.