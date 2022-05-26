Property of the week: Four bedroom family home in Bo'ness

On the market at offers over £295,000, 23 Academy Road is a pristine four bedroom detached house, which received all 1’s in the Home Buyers Report.
Built in 2003, this home is positioned in a private cul-de-sac shared with one other house, and includes an immaculate west facing garden with patio and water features, as well as a large integrated garage and a tarmac driveway.
Speaking about this spacious property, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “In this generously proportioned and enviable family home, slip through the door to the right and catch a glimpse of the spacious dining/family room with bay window.
“Returning to the entrance hall, freshen up in the gorgeous downstairs WC, positioned underneath the staircase, before entering the magnificently spacious living room with a box bay window and double doors which lead out into the sun trap garden.
“Serving up a practical kitchen with contemporary vibes, it comes complete with all the modern luxuries such as high quality integrated appliances, under counter lighting, breakfast bar and a plentiful worktop and clever storage space.
“Take the carpeted staircase up to the spacious first floor landing, home to four generous bedrooms, plenty of storage space and a family bathroom.
“The principal bedroom has two built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room. Retrace your footsteps back to the landing and discover three more beautifully decorated, carpeted bedrooms all of which are a good size with special mention being given to bedroom two – a large room with built-in wardrobes.
Stepping outside, the spokesperson added: “Luxury living continues outdoors, where a fully enclosed, west facing suntrap garden beckons. The fully surrounding boundary wall not only creates a courtyard feel, capturing the best of the sun's warmth, there are also nooks for planting within it; as well as a large grass lawn ideal for child’s play and a patio which will soak up the sun long into the evening.”
To view this property, call 01506 828282.