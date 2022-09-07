Property of the week: Back to school for Linlithgow apartment
Our latest property of the week, in conjunction with Paul Rolfe Estate Agents, is a two bedroom apartment in the centre of Linlithgow.
Currently on the market at offers over £220,000, 14 Old School Court features two king-sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobe space, a private residents car park, a bathroom and en-suite shower room and a new gas combi-boiler installed in 2020.
Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “Situated in arguably Linlithgow’s premier luxury apartment development, this ground floor apartment comes to market in immaculate condition and provides contemporary luxurious living accommodation as well as excellent storage space.
"This well-presented apartment also has the added benefits of residents’ parking, Juliet balcony, bicycle storage, and communal garden areas.”
Stepping inside the property, which was built in 2005 by by Cruden Homes, the spokesperson added: “In terms of the accommodation the layout initially consists of an entrance hallway benefiting from a large storage cupboard.
"The main living space is a large open plan living space with a contemporary kitchen.
“The well-equipped kitchen offers an excellent range of base and wall mounted units/drawers as well as an integrated washing machine/dryer, dishwasher, electric oven, gas hob, extractor hood, fridge/freezer and a stainless-steel sink.
“There are two king size bedrooms which both benefit from built-in wardrobe space, with the principal bedroom further benefiting from an en-suite shower room.
"Completing the accommodation on offer is a bathroom with a high-quality suite consisting of a concealed WC with integrated flush, wall mounted sink and a bath.
“The property has gas central heating and double glazing.
“Early viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment only.
"Interested parties should submit a formal note of interest through their solicitor at the earliest opportunity.”
To view 14 Old School Court in Linlithgow, call Paul Rolfe Estate Agents on 01506 828282.