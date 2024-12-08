Rose Cottage offers a unique family home in a semi-rural location. (Pic: Atrium Estate Agents)placeholder image
Rose Cottage offers a unique family home in a semi-rural location. (Pic: Atrium Estate Agents)

Property: California's Rose Cottage offers a spacious family home in a semi-rural setting

By Fiona Dobie
Published 8th Dec 2024, 20:27 BST
Rose Cottage offers a spacious and unique family home in a beautiful semi rural location.

This deceptively large three-bedroomed property in California sits on a substantial plot boasting open countryside views to the rear.

Set over two levels, the property provides flexible spacious accommodation meeting the needs of modern-day living and offering a perfect family home.

There are three reception rooms, a kitchen/family room, sunroom, three bedrooms including an ensuite for the master, a family bathroom and a wc.

A driveway and single garage allow for off-street parking.

The plot features a low maintenance stone chipped front garden and large side and split-level rear gardens, mainly laid to lawn.

The property is currently on the market with Atrium Estate Agents for offers over £299,999. For more information click here

The formal lounge with woodburner.

1. Rose Cottage, California

The formal lounge with woodburner. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The lounge

2. Rose Cottage, California

The lounge Photo: Atrium Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The property has three reception rooms.

3. Rose Cottage, California

The property has three reception rooms. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The dining room.

4. Rose Cottage, California

The dining room. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents

Photo Sales
