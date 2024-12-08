Property: California's Rose Cottage offers a spacious family home in a semi-rural setting

This deceptively large three-bedroomed property in California sits on a substantial plot boasting open countryside views to the rear.

Set over two levels, the property provides flexible spacious accommodation meeting the needs of modern-day living and offering a perfect family home.

There are three reception rooms, a kitchen/family room, sunroom, three bedrooms including an ensuite for the master, a family bathroom and a wc.

A driveway and single garage allow for off-street parking.

The plot features a low maintenance stone chipped front garden and large side and split-level rear gardens, mainly laid to lawn.

The property is currently on the market with Atrium Estate Agents for offers over £299,999. For more information click here

1 . Rose Cottage, California The formal lounge with woodburner. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Rose Cottage, California The property has three reception rooms. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents Photo Sales