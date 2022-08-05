Outstanding modern 4-bedroom detached villa with incredible living space and fantastic views

Space and lighting are an important feature within the property, which is set over two levels with the ground floor boasting flexible living space and comprising hall, living room, lounge, substantial dining kitchen with central island and integrated appliances, utility room, WC, and a bedroom with beautiful en-suite bathroom.

The upper level boasts a generous landing with storage cupboard and features three good-sized bedrooms, two with balconies to appreciate the wonderful views across the Forth Valley and Ochil Hills, and a contemporary family bathroom with white four-piece suite.

Externally, the property has wraparound gardens which are mainly laid with mono block to the front and side providing plenty space for parking, while the rear has been designed for low maintenance and incorporates decorative patio, mono block, and various lawn and planting areas.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £460,000, more details can be found HERE.

