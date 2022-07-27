Outstanding and unique 4-bedroom period house blends traditional charm with modern style and has an amazing garden

Located in the village of Laurieston, the property retains a number of period features, including ceiling coving and high skirting boards, but has also been extended and upgraded to create a spacious and welcoming family home.

Arranged over two levels, the ground floor accommodation comprises entrance vestibule, welcoming reception hallway, shower room, large bay windowed lounge, dining room, charming fitted kitchen, utility/boiler room, family room, and a sun room with access to the rear gardens.

A lovely timber staircase leads to the upper level which features a master bedroom with dressing area and modern en-suite, further three good sized double bedrooms, office/study, and a luxury four-piece family bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

Externally, the wow factor continues with the stunning landscaped gardens which extend to over half an acre and are mainly laid to lawn with a sun terrace, well stocked flowerbed and mature tree line. There is ample off-street parking and turning for numerous vehicles to the rear, accessed by iron gates to the side, which also lead to a former stable block, now a detached tandem garage.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £375,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Polmont Road, Laurieston Hall. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Polmont Road, Laurieston Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Polmont Road, Laurieston Dining room. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Polmont Road, Laurieston Kitchen. Photo: n/a Photo Sales