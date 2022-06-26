Front of property.

Outstanding and extended 3-bedroom semi-detached villa with extensive drive and beautiful landscaped garden

This exceptional family home is located on a generous corner plot in a popular area of Grangemouth, and is in stunning condition with stylish interiors.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 3:30 pm

The delightful accommodation is arranged on two levels with the ground floor comprising entrance vestibule, hallway, bright and spacious lounge, dining room, impressive kitchen with feature island unit and doors to the rear garden, and a stunning bathroom, while the upper level features three good sized double bedrooms, and access to a partially floored loft.

Externally, a large mono block driveway to the side offers off-street parking and leads to the professionally landscaped west facing rear garden with brick built detached garage.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £195,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. South Marshall Street, Grangemouth

Entrance vestibule.

2. South Marshall Street, Grangemouth

Hallway.

3. South Marshall Street, Grangemouth

Lounge.

4. South Marshall Street, Grangemouth

Lounge with feature fireplace.

Grangemouth
