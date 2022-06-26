Outstanding and extended 3-bedroom semi-detached villa with extensive drive and beautiful landscaped garden

The delightful accommodation is arranged on two levels with the ground floor comprising entrance vestibule, hallway, bright and spacious lounge, dining room, impressive kitchen with feature island unit and doors to the rear garden, and a stunning bathroom, while the upper level features three good sized double bedrooms, and access to a partially floored loft.
Externally, a large mono block driveway to the side offers off-street parking and leads to the professionally landscaped west facing rear garden with brick built detached garage.
On the market with Homes For You for offers over £195,000, more details can be found HERE.