New Miller Homes development to go on sale in Bo'ness
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 183 homes and 32 affordable options go on sale on Saturday, February 17 and will be the builder’s third development in the area following on from Kinglass Meadows in 2023 and Kinglass Fields in 2016.
These two development now are home to 345 families who have settled in the town.
Antonine Brae will comprise 13 different energy-efficient home styles, ranging from three-bedroom terrace and semi-detached, to four and five-bedroom detached homes.
All Miller homes are designed with flexible family living in mind. Many of the home styles feature light and airy, open plan kitchen dining areas, French doors to the garden, separate laundry rooms and home office spaces making them perfect for modern living.
With 90 years of building heritage, the Miller Homes team uses high quality materials and skilled workmanship to craft homes to be proud of.
Neil Gaffney, regional sales director for Miller Homes Scotland East, said: “Bo’ness already has a strong reputation as a great place to bring up a family. We’re delighted to be playing our part in this by creating another new community for people both within the town and further afield to set up home. The town has so much to offer; from well-regarded schools, beautiful surroundings and plenty of recreational facilities it’s a thriving town with a strong community spirit.”
Homes at Antonine Brae are available to reserve from the nearby Kinglass Meadows development, off Borrowstoun Road. A five bedroom Harford showhome will open at Antonine Brae later this year with the first homes ready to move into this summer.