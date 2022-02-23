New luxury 5-bedroom villa unveiled at exclusive Larbert development

The exceptionally popular development includes a mix of four and five bedroom detached homes, and now added to that is the new Teviot which, with a cool grey exterior, feature brickwork and integrated garage, is full of character and kerb appeal.

Spread over three floors, inside, the five-bedroom villa is equally impressive. Designed with flexibility in mind for a busy modern family, the home has an open plan kitchen with breakfast area, separate utility and pantry, dining room, and spacious lounge that opens out to the back garden with stylish bi-folding doors.

On the first floor, there is a bathroom, as well as three bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes, with the master boasting a dressing area and en-suite, while on the top floor, there are an additional two bedrooms, which could be used as a home office, gym or playroom.

Priced from £483,000, there is only one Teviot style home available at The Castings, and more information is available HERE.

1. The Castings, Larbert Living room. Photo: Dawn Homes Photo Sales

2. The Castings, Larbert Kitchen. Photo: Dawn Homes Photo Sales

3. The Castings, Larbert Kitchen. Photo: Dawn Homes Photo Sales

4. The Castings, Larbert Kitchen and breakfast area. Photo: Dawn Homes Photo Sales