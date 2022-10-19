There’s plenty to remember, from informing your employer and dentist of your new address, to changing broadband and utilitiy provider.

And there are also a few extra chores for those who have pet dogs.

David Wilson Homes have teamed up with pet charity Blue Cross to provide a check list of things you need to do – as well as some tips for the big day.

Becky Thwaites, Head of Public Affairs at national pet charity Blue Cross, said: “We know how heartbreaking it can be when a beloved family pet goes missing. If pets aren’t microchipped then there is no way of reuniting them with their owner so it’s vital to update your details when you move house.

“By law all dogs and puppies over the age of eight weeks need to be microchipped and need to wear a collar and tag. We recommend you add your mobile number to the tag so you can be easily contacted if your dog is found.”

Here’s the important advice.

Microchip

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving house can be a stressful time for our four-legged friends.

When you get a pet microchipped, your contact details will be taken and stored alongside your pet’s microchip number. Making sure your pet’s microchip details are up to date should be done a day or so before you move. Remember, if you’ve provided your home phone number, you’ll have to update this too.

Collar tag

Moving house can be unsettling and disorientating for pets. If your pet goes missing, having the correct contact information on their collar tag will ensure they’re returned to you quickly and safely. If your address or home phone number is on the tag, you’ll need to replace this when you move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pet insurance

Vet fees vary around the country and therefore the region you live in impacts the price of your pet insurance policy. For this reason, it’s vital you update your insurance provider when you move home. Your insurance could be invalid if you fail to do this.

Vet

If you’re staying in the same area when you move and have chosen to stick with your existing vet, you’ll need to update the practice so any correspondence goes to the right place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving tips

Consider the kennels

With the house chaotic with packing, you may want to consider taking your dog to a kennel for a few days while you move or ask a friend who they are familiar with to look after them temporarily. If you are considering kennels, you’ll need to make sure all their vaccinations are up to date.

Keep them confined on moving day

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you prefer to keep your dog with you, confine them to one room while packing up your belongings and keep them content with toys and snacks. When moving them to a new home, take a dog crate to keep them in when they arrive so they have their own special space.

Assign responsibility

Giving one person responsibility of the dog on moving day is a great idea as it avoids any confusion and ensures that the dog is always on somebody’s radar throughout the day. This person can make sure they are fed and watered as well as offering the dog comfort and reassurance.

Familiarise them with your new home

Advertisement Hide Ad