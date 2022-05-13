Miller Homes reveals new 178-home development in Bo’ness

Typical Miller Homes street scene.

The new community is the third to launch for sale for Miller Homes East this year and is expected to be in high demand following the company’s previous sell-out Kinglass Fields development in Bo’ness in 2019.

The new development will comprise of a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes and will include terraced, semi-detached, and detached styles, offering something to suit every buyer.

From Saturday, interested buyers will be able to pre-reserve their new house online via the Miller Homes website and be one of the first to secure a home in this highly anticipated neighbourhood. With demand for new homes in the area high, it is expected the development will be popular with those living in Falkirk and the surrounding areas looking to make a move.

Homes available include the five-bedroom Castleford with its extended garage; four-bedroom Riverwood with its elegant bay window lounge; and the four-bedroom Maplewood with its showstopping principal bedroom that features an en-suite shower and elegant dressing area complete with twin wardrobes.

Situated on the edge of historic Bo’ness, Kinglass Meadows will appeal to buyers of all stages, with its prime location making commuting hassle free, and less than a mile from Bo’ness town centre.

Lynsey Brown, Miller Homes’ regional sales director for Scotland East, said: “After the success of our Station Brae development earlier this year, we are delighted to be launching Kinglass Meadows. The town of Bo’ness has a rich culture and fantastic amenities, plus incredible views across the Firth of Forth, so Kinglass Meadows is the perfect choice for those looking for a picturesque, tranquil lifestyle.”