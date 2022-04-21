Miller Homes announces winners of Easter colouring competition for schools

Miller Homes Easter colouring competition.

Primary three classes in 16 schools across the area took part in the competition, and with over 360 entries submitted, the judging panel was truly spoiled for choice.

But after much deliberation, the winners were revealed as Kylah from St Andrew’s Fox Covert RC Primary School in Edinburgh, Blare Sher from Calderwood Primary School in Livingston, and Gemma Tattersull from Maddiston Primary School, near Falkirk.

The three winners have each been awarded a £50 Amazon voucher, plus a bumper arts and crafts bundle for their class to enjoy, courtesy of Miller Homes.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kylah, St Andrew’s Fox Covert RC Primary School, Edinburgh.

Lynsey Brown, Miller Homes’ regional sales director, said: “We were thrilled to be able to support local primary schools with this art project and get kids excited for Easter. A lot of the primary schools that got involved are where children living on our developments attend, so it was great to engage with our local communities and give the pupils something fun to do in the lead up to the Easter holidays.

"We were blown away by the creativity of the children, so it was incredibly difficult choosing our winners, however, we loved the creations submitted by Kylah, Blare and Gemma. We hope it was just as fun for the kids as it was for us!”

Miller Homes currently has 16 developments across the East of Scotland, spanning across Edinburgh and the Lothians, Falkirk, Fife, Perth, and Dundee.

For further information on Miller Homes or any of its developments in the East of Scotland, visit millerhomes.co.uk.

Gemma Tattersull, Maddiston Primary School.