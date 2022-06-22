Magnificent five bedroom detached Linlithgow home for sale

Currently on the market at offers over £775,000, 10 Grange Knowe provides

bright, light and spacious accommodation over two spacious floors.

It includes a detached double garage with electric doors, and a large four car driveway, as well as four king-size bedrooms with built-in wardrobe space, another bedroom and a study/ bedroom six.

This luxury Linlithgow property is currently on the market at offers over £775,000.

It also features a newly installed luxury bathroom, en-suite shower room and WC, an exceptional amount of storage space throughout, as well as an impressive open plan kitchen/ living area with a Scandi style wood burning stove.

A spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “A truly special residence, this magnificent home has been generously extended, significantly improved and positioned in a leafy cul-de-sac in one of Linlithgow's most sought-after developments.

"The property, with its detached double garage and spacious driveway, perfectly marries serenity with convenience, as its expansive south west facing garden grounds and border of mature trees totally belie its location, which is only a short walk from the historic Linlithgow town centre and all of its amenities.

"This immediately impressive home has been greatly improved under our client's custodianship and is presented to market in fine condition, with the luxury interior combined seamlessly with the generous light filled rooms.

The light and spacious living area.

"The luxurious accommodation notably features a spectacular open plan kitchen/living area of the highest quality, newly installed contemporary en-suite shower room and bathroom, and a wood burning stove.

"The impressive interconnecting reception rooms provide the perfect space for entertaining.

"Externally, the property offers something for everyone, whilst the incredibly private setting of the plot really becomes clear by the various sections and pockets of the garden fully enclosed by the beautiful established greenery.”

To view this property, call 01506 335046.

The bathroom.

10 Grange Knowe, Linlithgow.